Shahid Kapoor shares a PHOTO of the delicious banoffee pie made by Mira Rajput amidst COVID 19 lockdown

Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture of the delicious banoffee pie made by his wife Mira Rajput on Instagram. Check out the picture.

and Mira Rajput have been married for five years now and are still considered one of the most beloved couples of the Hindi film industry. They are now the doting parents of two little munchkins, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Just like the other celebs, the power couple is also under home quarantine and resorting to the social distancing directives issued for the country’s citizens. Needless to say, the lockdown has given everyone ample opportunities to spend time with their loved ones.

This is what the Kabir Singh actor is doing as of now. Just before the imposition of the lockdown, he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Jersey. As we speak of this, Shahid has shared a picture of a delicious looking banoffee pie made by his wife on Instagram. Although it appears a little messy, we are sure the actor must have definitely loved it as he expresses the same in his caption that reads, “Banoffeeeeeee Times!”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

As it has been already mentioned above, the next movie that the actor is gearing for is the sports drama titled Jersey. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. The Gowatham Tinnanuri directorial also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020.

