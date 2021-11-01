Shahid Kapoor shares PICS to shower bday love on brother Ishaan Khatter, the last one has our heart

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter turned a year older today and Shahid Kapoor has left no stone unturned to smother him with some brotherly love. A few moments back, Shahid took to his Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures featuring him and Ishaan. While they are all cute and lovely, it’s the last picture that has our heart. Have you seen it yet?

Some time back, Shahid took to the photo-blogging app and shared several photographs with younger brother Ishaan Khatter on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The first three pictures showcase adults Shahid and Ishaan posing for pictures at different instances. While in the first picture, Shahid is seen making a goofy face, in the second photograph, Ishaan’s curly hair steals the spotlight. In the third picture, the brothers are seen looking dapper as they pose wearing stylish sunglasses. However, it’s the last picture in the post that redefines adorable. It showcases a young Shahid holding baby Ishaan in his arms, as they both smile brightly at the camera. Shahid’s big blue cap on baby Ishaan takes the cuteness quotient of the picture much higher.

Sharing the post on the gram, Shahid even wrote a sweet note for the birthday boy. His caption read, “Happy happy birthday @ishaankhatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May god bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see.”. Ishaan responded to the post with three crying face emojis.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. The two share a very close bond with each other.

