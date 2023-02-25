Shahid Kapoor shares recipe for a successful marriage, 'You don’t let go'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently. The actor has grown and how! Be it professionally or personally, the Jab We Met star has proved that he is indeed one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Today is his birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for the star. On his special day, Shahid spoke to Etimes about spending time with his family and praised his kids and wife Mira Rajput . Scroll down to read what he has to say about his family.

We all know that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share a lovely bond. These two never fail in setting couple goals and always stand in support of each other. Well, talking to the entertainment news portal, the Jersey star praised his soul mate. He said that he has a beautiful, very understanding and very supportive wife who understands his nature of work. He also said that he consciously takes out time for his family. Speaking on how he ensures that he spends enough time with his family, Shahid says, “Oh, they make sure I spend enough time with them. They demand my time. And I am a slave to their demands.” Shahid also gave the recipe for a successful marriage. He said that once you are in it, you are in it and giving up should not be an option. “Everything goes up and down, but if you’re committed, you’re committed. You don’t let go. And that’s how I look at it.”