Shahid Kapoor shares ‘single moment' enough to fuel him for days and months ft Misha, Zain and it's wholesome

Shahid Kapoor is a true family man. The actor never hesitates to speak or share glimpses of his personal life including his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. He has now taken to his Instagram and shared a picture which only adds up to this. According to him, the visuals in the image are one of those moments that make his days and months.

What fuels Shahid Kapoor?

The image shared by the Jab We Met actor featured his kids Misha and Zain in a breathtaking backdrop of Mumbai’s sea link. The siblings can be seen adoring the sunshine from their balcony and it’s visually so heartwarming.

Shahid Kapoor wished his fans ‘morning’ with this picture and wrote alongside, “There can be immense joy filled in a single moment enough to fuel you for days and months. Find em and store em in your heart forever. (sic).”

See the wholesome picture here:-

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, and the couple became parents to daughter Misha in August 2016. The duo later welcomed their son Zain in September 2018.

When Mira Rajput shared that Shahid Kapoor has changed spiritually after having a family

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Mira Rajput spoke about how Kapoor was always seeking that ‘warmth’ that came his way in terms of having a family. She confessed that she had seen him evolve spiritually and it was truly a thing that Shahid ‘really honed and worked on’.

Advertisement

Mira added, “I think it found its way into his self-expression and his being and the way he conducts himself so differently. A side of him has come out that is very warm, affectionate, and empathetic. He always had that empathy but had no one to empathize with.” It was the same interview in which she also admitted that she is the ‘bad cop’ with kids but Shahid loves to spoil them.

Misha is truly a daddy’s girl and we recall when Shahid admitted he was both sad and scared at the time when she was born. "Oh god, one day she will get married to someone," the 43-year-old had told Komal Nahta once.

ALSO READ: When Shahid Kapoor admitted to being cheated on by exes; fans start guessing names as old video resurfaces