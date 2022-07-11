Shahid Kapoor shares a sweet selfie with his 'lover' Mira Rajput from their London vacay; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The two always make headlines with their adorable pictures together and love to have hilarious banter on Instagram. Meanwhile, they have been on a vacation spree these days and they are making the most of their time together. After having a blast in the Swiss Alps and Italy, the couple jetted off to London to spend the sunny summers.

Just a few hours ago, Shahid dropped a cute selfie with his wife Mira Rajput. They looked adorable together in the sunkissed selfie. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Hi lover". To note, Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two kids - Misha and Zain.

Check Shahid's post here:

Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style. Mira wished her husband and shared a photo with him and penned a sweet caption, that read: "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor." On the other hand, Shahid also wished his wifey and wrote along with their photo, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Next, he will be seen in Farzi, which marks his OTT debut which is helmed by Raj and DK, and will also feature South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna. He has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

