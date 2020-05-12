Shahid Kapoor shares a throwback PHOTO posing as Maharawal Ratan Singh from Padmaavat leaving fans awestruck

Shahid Kapoor has recently shared a throwback picture of himself posing as Maharawal Ratan Singh from Padmaavat which is unmissable. Check it out.

can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks and well-built physique. Well, multiple instances including his social media pictures and videos prove the same. The actor has been anyways ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time with his brilliant acting prowess in movies and is currently considered one of the most bankable celebs of Bollywood. Of late, a trend has been circulating on social media which is related to uploading throwback pictures.

The Kabir Singh actor has now also joined the bandwagon and shared a throwback picture of himself on social media which is sure to leave the fans awestruck. Shahid is seen dressed up as Maharawal Ratan Singh from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 movie Padmaavat in the picture. The B-town star is clad in a white dhoti and displays a beard including a fierce and intense look while posing for the mirror selfie which is just unmissable for all his ardent fans.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s throwback picture below:

Talking about Padmaavat, it also featured and in the lead roles. Coming back to Shahid Kapoor, he earned critical acclaim for his stellar performance in the movie Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani that was released last year. He is currently gearing up for his next project which happens to be the sports drama titled Jersey that also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

