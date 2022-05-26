Shahid Kapoor shares video of all the fun he had on his Europe bike trip with Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu

Shahid Kapoor is one of India’s most prominent actors who has been a part of iconic films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh. The Jersey actor was busy last year shooting for two of his upcoming projects that are scheduled to release this year. He recently took an all-boys motorcycling trip to Europe with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and Suved Luhia and he made it a point to share his experience with his Instagram family, in his latest Instagram reel.

Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram reel read, “As it was”. The reel has a compilation of photos and videos from the adventurous motorcycling trip to Europe. Shahid Kapoor was seemingly happy throughout the video as he was able to enjoy the scenic beauty of Europe coupled with good food and great company. We can also get to see the mischievous side of Shahid Kapoor as he mimics the serious Kunal Khemu. He also flaunts his motorcycle and helmet at the end of the video. The video suggests that the trip to Europe was all but exciting.

Shahid Kapoor recently also shared a heartwarming post for his wife Mira Rajput where he wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of is why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor”. Shahid Kapoor is a family man and his post in love for his wife melted many hearts. Mira Rajput too had taken a trip to Dubai with her friends without her beau, not too long back. Shahid Kapoor is now back in the city and is all set to take on new work.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon original in the role of a con artist in Raj and DK’s next web series titled Farzi co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be seen sporting his action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled action film that was shot extensively in the middle east. His brother and motorcycling buddy Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Sidhant Chaturvedi and Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, both of which are scheduled to release this year in theatres.

