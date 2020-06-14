Shahid Kapoor SHOCKED with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide; Says ‘I still find it hard to absorb’

As Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Shahid Kapoor is finding it hard to come in terms with his demise.

After the unfortunate demise of Irrfan and early this year, the Bollywood industry has got another jolt as it lost another brightest star. We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. According to media reports, Sushant committed suicide at his Mumbai residence today. Reportedly, his body was found hanging at his home. While his suicide has left everyone shocked and heartbroken, it is reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was battling depression and ended up taking the drastic step.

Not just his fans, but the entire showbiz industry has been struggling to come in terms with his suicide. In fact, social media is inundated with condolence messages for the Chhichhore star. Joining them, also penned a heartfelt note for Sushant and stated that he is still finding it hard to absorb the news. He wrote, “Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

To recall, Sushant, who made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Pavitra Rishta, had come a long way in Bollywood and gave several big hits including Kai Po Che, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, etc. He was last seen in 2019 release Chhichhore with .

Credits :Twitter

