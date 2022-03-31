Shahid Kapoor shows off his batting skills as he promotes ‘Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the hottest and most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab, Haider, and others. The actor will be next seen in the movie Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is slated to release on April 14 this year and the team is busy promoting the sports drama these days. Interestingly, Shahid and Mrunal, who will be sharing the screen for the first time in Jersey, are making heads turn with their style statements during the promotions.

To note, Shahid will play the role of a cricketer in the movie. Just a while back, he showed off his batting skills on social media. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, he shared a short video, where he can be seen batting. He wrote, “#Jersey.” Talking about his attire, he exuded charm as he opted for an all-white look. He was seen wearing a white shirt with trousers and a jacket.

Take a look:

Talking about Jersey, the movie also stars Pankaj Kapur in a key role. The movie is an official remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. The Telugu movie was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The cricket drama will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from Jersey, Shahid is also making headlines for his OTT debut. The project will be helmed by Raj & DK and will also star Raashii Khanna in the lead.

ALSO READ: Promotions, Pose & Perfection: Shahid Kapoor's BTS video ahead of Jersey's release is too lit