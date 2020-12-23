Shahid Kapoor shows off his swag as he asks 'You talking' to me' in an uber cool selfie; Mira Rajput reacts

Shahid Kapoor has been dropping cool selfies on Instagram since Jersey wrap. Today, he shared yet another stunning selfie and left the internet as well as Mira Rajput gushing over him.

Fans of are enjoying the past few days as the actor has been treating all to handsome selfies since he wrapped up his film, Jersey. The handsome actor has decided to take a few days off before he kicks off another project and has been sharing cool photos on his Instagram account. And well, fans, as well as his wife Mira Rajput, have been loving every bit of it. Keeping up with the trend, today too, Shahid shared a cool selfie with a question and wife Mira was quick to respond.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid dropped a cool selfie as he geared up to take on the day. In the photo, we could see the Jersey actor clad in a black tee with cool sunglasses. He is also seen sporting a grey beanie to protect himself from the cold. With a cool expression on his face, Shahid showed off his handsome look in the new and stunning selfie of the day. However, his caption was a question that seemed to have evoked responses from fans too.

Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "You talking' to me." Mira Rajput was quick to like hubby Shahid's photo. His Jersey co-actor Mrunal Thakur commented and wrote, "Yessirrr."

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's latest selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid wrapped up Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. In the film, he will be seen in the lead as a cricketer who decides to return to the field after a hiatus. The film has been shot in Chandigarh and Dehradun and it is a remake of a Telugu film with the same title. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Mira Rajput copies hubby Shahid Kapoor as she drops stunning monochrome PIC like him; Fans say 'same pinch'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×