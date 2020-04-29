Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & team Haider offer condolences over Irrfan’s demise; Call him a gifted actor

After the news of Irrfan’s untimely demise broke, several celebrities including the team of Haider including Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor offered their condolences on social media.

Bollywood’s most versatile actor Irrfan has passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after battling cancer for around two years and was surrounded by family members and loved one during his moments. Ever since the news of Irrfan’s untimely demise broke, their condolences are being poured in from all corners of the world. Celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian film industry has been remembering the legendary star.

And now, the team of Irrfan’s 2014 Haider has also joined the league of celebrities offering condolences. Haider stars , and Kay Kay Menon have shared heartfelt notes about the maverick actor. Calling Irrfan a gifted actor, Shahid wrote that he hopes that heavens have a special place for him. “It’s so sad to hear about #IrfanKhan passing away. I have learned so much from him as an actor just by sharing screen space with him. A truly gifted actor. And a wonderful man. He really has #GoneTooSoon I’m sure the heavens have saved a special place for him,” he tweeted.

It’s so sad to hear about #IrfanKhan passing away. I have learned so much from him as an actor just by sharing screen space with him. A truly gifted actor. And a wonderful man. He really has #GoneTooSoon I’m sure the heavens have saved a special place for him. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 29, 2020

On the other hand, Shraddha shared a still from Haider featuring herself and Irrfan and stated that she has been honoured to share the screen space with the superstar. She called him “a magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting people’s hearts” and emphasised that she will always be his fan and will cherish her moments with Irrfan.

Besides, Kay Kay Menon also shared a picture of Irrfan with his quote which read “I want to entertain people but with some substance.” He captioned the image as “You did Brother! You did!! And so SPLENDIDLY!! RIP #irrfankhan Shocked & grieved for words!! Om Shanti!”

