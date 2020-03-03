Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and others send birthday wishes to Shraddha Kapoor

As Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, she has been showered by love and best wishes from several celebrities from Bollywood.

has been one of the actresses in the industry who has found to audience’s heart with her acting prowess and stunning looks. Give her a role and believe that she will not disappoint you. Be it an intense role in Haseena Parker or a bubbly avatar in Half Girlfriend, she has given her best performance for every project. And as the diva turned 33 today, best wishes poured in for her from fans and friends across the world.

Among the first ones to wish Shraddha on her special day was her Baaghi 3 co-star Riteish Deshmukh. He penned a joint birthday wish for Baaghi 3 lead pair Tiger Shroff and Shraddha and wrote, “It has been an absolute joy & pleasure working with you both. May god shower loads of happiness & good health on you both.” To note, Tiger had also celebrated his birthday on March 2. On the other hand, also shared a collage of their stills from 2014 release Ek Villain on social media as he sent his birthday wishes to the diva. Besides, Shraddha’s Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin also posted a quirky picture with the birthday girl.

This isn’t all. , also shared adorable posts for the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress on her big day. Besides, Shraddha’s aunt Padmini Kohalpure also didn’t miss a chance to shower love on the diva and posted a beautiful picture with her.

Take a look at celebrities wishing Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday:

To my dear friends & lovely costars- it has been an absolute joy & pleasure working with you both on #Baaghi3. Happy Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF & @ShraddhaKapoor wishing you the same in advance. May god shower loads of happiness & good health on you both. pic.twitter.com/oBpMAD9SaZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2020

Talking about the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

