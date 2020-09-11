  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor is a sight to behold in his new monochrome pic as he poses in front of a camera; See Post

Shahid Kapoor has been on a photosharing spree these days and he has taken the social media with a storm once again with his recent monochrome picture
Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, might be missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. But he is definitely making sure to be the talk of the town with his sizzling pics on social media. The Haider actor, who is known for this bearded look, has surprised his fans as he went clean shave lately. Ever since then, Shahid has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating his fans with a stunning monochrome picture of himself.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is once again breaking the internet with yet another monochrome picture which he had shared on Instagram. In the picture, Shahid was seen posing in a loose t-shirt, a cap and sunglasses. The handsome hunk was seen flaunting his ripped in the muscles and it looked like he was clicking a mirror selfie. Shahid captioned the image as, "So that's what it feels like to be in front of a camera."

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's recent monochrome picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So that’s what it feels like to be in front of a camera 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Talking about the work front, Shahid will soon be seen another Bollywood remake of Telugu movie. We are talking about Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey wherein Sasha will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and will step into Telugu star Nani's shoes. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh and was also spotted honing his skills with the bat. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor goes on a photo sharing spree as he gives fans a sneak peek of his new look

