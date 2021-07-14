Shahid Kapoor smiles & holds Mira Rajput close as the latter shares an UNSEEN pic; Says 'miss you so much'

Mira Rajput dropped an unseen photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor on social media on Wednesday and surprised fans. The star wife wrote, 'You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four.'

Wednesday began on a sweet note for and Mira Rajput fans as the star wife treated them with an unseen photo of them. Mira, who often shares glimpses of her life on social media, dropped a cute photo with Shahid on her handle as she declared that she misses him. Recently, Mira was seen jetting out of the town as she was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Now, her recent implies that she is missing hubby Shahid who is back in the city and that video calls aren't enough.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a cute memory with Shahid in which the two could be seen posing next to each other. In the photo, Mira is seen pointing to something and the massive rock on her finger, her wedding ring, was clearly visible. Shahid is seen beaming with joy while standing next to his ladylove and posing. Remembering the cute moment, Mira penned a sweet note. She wrote, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch."

As soon as she shared the photo, fans began dropping cute comments on the photo. A fan wrote, "Beautiful". Another wrote, "cute jodi". Fans could not help but gush over the adorable picture of the couple. A fan thanked Mira for the photo and wrote, "Aww so cute......i miss u both...thanks for the picture."

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid have been sharing photos from their new abode since last week. While a complete tour is what fans are waiting for, Shahid and Mira have dropped a sneak peek of the sea link view from their new house. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film will be released on November 5, 2021. Besides this, he also has his web series with Raj and Krishna DK.

