Shahid Kapoor soaks in the winter sun as wife Mira Rajput makes a quick pit stop in Mumbai; See Pics

It has been over a week since wrapped the shooting of his sports drama Jersey but the actor has continued to stay in the north. Looks like the actor is spending time with his and Mira's family in Delhi and soaking in the winter sun. Shahid began the week on a laidback note as he took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of what his Monday morning or afternoons were looking like.

In the photos, Shahid can be seen lazing around the grass wearing a black hoodie to keep himself warm. The actor also wore a pair of dark shades and snapped a selfie or two. While one photo gave a glimpse of the stunning greenery around him, the other picture was a black and white one giving us a close up of him. And while Shahid is in Delhi or further up north, wife Mira Rajput made a quick visit to Mumbai on Monday.

Mira, took to Instagram on Monday, to give a glimpse of her home garden as she made a pit stop in Mumbai for a day. Sharing a video of all her plants and sea-facing garden space, Mira revealed that she is in the city only for one day.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira have been enjoying their time in the hills as the actor continued to shoot for Jersey and wrap it up despite the pandemic. He recently took to Instagram and penned a thankyou note for his cast and crew.

Credits :Pinkvilla

