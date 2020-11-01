Shahid Kapoor sports his beard in a close up selfie & fans are totally crushing over him

Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up a shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Jersey. Meanwhile, check out his latest picture on Instagram.

’s movies have always entertained the audience and there is no denial in this fact. Right from Ishq Vishk to R…Rajkumar, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and others, the actor has left no stone unturned in entertaining us with his acting prowess. Well, of course, he also enjoys a huge fan following owing to his good looks and physique. Many of Shahid’s fans still root for his look from Kabir Singh that released last year and was a box office hit.

Meanwhile, the Jab We Met actor also treats his fans with pictures and videos on social media from time to time. For instance, he has recently shared a close-up selfie on Instagram that has won the internet within hours. One cannot help but look at his salt and pepper beard that he proudly sports in the picture while giving an intense expression towards the camera. As soon as Shahid shared this picture, fans began flooding the comments section with praises, and of course, emojis.

Check out the picture below:

As has been mentioned above, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Kabir Singh that was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It happens to be a remake of the 2017 Telugu drama Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Apart from that, he is currently prepping for his next movie which is Jersey. The actor wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule for the sports drama a few days back. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

