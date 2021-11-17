Shahid Kapoor starrer action drama Bull to release in 2023; Reports

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has a busy year ahead. He will be seen in a film titled Bull which is helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar. Well, reportedly, it is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. However, now the reports are coming in that the action drama is set to release in 2023. And if the reports are to be believed, then the release date of the same is April 7, 2023. The Times of India mentioned in its news that the film is slated to hit the floors in 2022.

As the report mentions that the actor will be playing a paratrooper in the film. This marks his next collaboration with producers Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Bull's story and screenplay will be created by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. Shahid had said that BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. He mentioned that it is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission.

Bhushan Kumar also said that the film is an ambitious project and one of the biggest action movies. Bull is presented by Gulshan Kumar and a popular Music company, with a story by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on December 31, 2021, and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. To note, it is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani. Besides this, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor set to play a paratrooper in Bull, teams up with Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala & Garima Mehta