Shahid Kapoor stuns fans with weightlifting skills in new VIDEO but there's a catch; Kriti Sanon can't stop laughing

Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, captioning it "Light weight baby." Fans praised his playful workout, and Kriti Sanon joined in with laughing emoticons.

By Rajni Singh
Published on Feb 13, 2024  |  06:00 PM IST |  3.6K
Shahid Kapoor
Picture Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest romantic drama, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Today, the actor shared a video on his social media resembling a scene from the film. The clip captures Shahid effortlessly lifting weights in the gym with enthusiasm, showcasing his playful side. Fans quickly recognised the reference to the film scene. 

Shahid Kapoor’s fun gym video

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and captioned it, “Light weight baby”. In the video, Shahid performs exercises with joy, culminating in a moment where he lifts weights on his finger while laughing. Fans eagerly commented on the post, expressing their delight at the actor's lighthearted workout session. Kriti Sanon took to the comments section and dropped laughing emoticons. 


Netizens react to the video

Shahid Kapoor’s fans were quick to react to the video and filled the comment sections showering love for the actor. One wrote, “Popeye the sailor man-shahid trying to make his kiddos eat spinach”. Another wrote, “Popeye the sailor man”. One person wrote, “That Last Moment, Incredible Sir”. Another individual wrote, “Opposite of lord himesh in the gym”. 

Related Stories

Shahid Kapoor reveals how spiritual path helped him understand context of life
entertainment
Shahid Kapoor reveals how spiritual path helped him understand context of life
Best dressed divas of the week; Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and many more
fashion
Best dressed divas of the week; Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and many more

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid Kapoor assumes the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer entangled in an unusual love affair with SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Aryan decides to break societal norms by introducing SIFRA to his family with marriage plans, setting off a series of chaotic events. Dharmendra plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather, and Dimple Kapadia portrays his aunt, the head of the robotics company. 

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor makes a cameo appearance, hinting at a potential sequel. The film's captivating trailer and music, including the lively dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and romantic tracks like Akhiyaan Gulaab and Tum Se, heightened anticipation. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama released is running in theatres currently. 

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon watches Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with audience in theaters; recreates SIFRA’s laugh

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles