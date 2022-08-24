Shahid Kapoor suggests 'KoffeeWithKiara'; Karan Johar says 'Hope she doesn't take my job'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most admired actors in the Indian Film Industry. He has been in the movie industry for almost two decades now. Kiara Advani is an established A-list actress who is running high on success with her recent theatrical releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani won many hearts for their portrayal as Kabir and Preeti in 2019's biggest hit, Kabir Singh. The duo shared an electrifying on-screen chemistry and same can be said about their offline chemistry as well. The duo graced Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and the episode is set to premiere on Thursday, digitally.

Shahid Kapoor shared a photo of his with Kiara Advani on Instagram. The duo looked stunning as both of them sported all-white looks. While Shahid in his white blazer looked very handsome, Kiara in her white bodycon dress looked stunning. The photo was apparently clicked when they graced Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, earlier this year. Shahid, being the goofy self that he is, captioned the photo as, "#KoffeeWithKiara ... it's a thing now... sorry @karanjohar", suggesting that Kiara is starting her own talk show, on the lines of Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar commented under Shahid's post. His comment read, "I love it. Hope she doesn't take my job". Karan's comment received the most heartwarming reply to his comment and it was by none other than Kiara Advani herself. She replied, "@karanjohar no one can take your job". This fun interaction by the trio sets the mood as we prepare ourselves to watch the next episode of Koffee With Karan.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post:

Have a look at the fun interaction between Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kiara Advani:

The episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani premieres digitally on Thursday, 25th of August. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK's series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Ram Charan's next with S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar gears up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after which he will begin work on his action film.

