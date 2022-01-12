Shahid Kapoor surprises a fan who created a special art work for Jersey star in THIS way

The love and relationship between an idol and fan is a unique one. Though fans know that their celebrity idols might never get to know them, they still continue to support them and love them and show their support in the most creative ways. Recently, one of Shahid Kapoor’s fans put up an artist’s exceptional artwork on Shahid’s latest movie Jersey on Twitter. While they might have never expected it, the fan art caught the ‘Jab We Met’ actor’s attention and he heartily appreciated and thanked the artist for the beautiful piece.

Shahid’s fan took to Twitter to share an artist’s beautiful ‘Jersey’ inspired Mehendi artwork with the world. The artist drew Shahid’s character Arjun Talwar’s caricature on a hand with mehendi. Along with the art work’s picture they wrote, “Beautiful Mehendi Art of Arjun Talwar aka @shahidkapoorFrom #Jersey Movie made by an Artist Named Miral Patel It's fabulous.” The artwork was absolutely splendid and reflected the skill and dedication that must have been put into it. Shahid Kapoor, getting impressed by the art replied to the tweet and wrote, “So lovely. Thank you.” Shahid, thanks to you too, since you absolutely made that artist’s day! Getting recognition for your work from the person you most want it from is immensely gratifying.

Check the tweets:

On the other hand, the fan who shared the artwork on their Twitter further wrote, Omg... Can't believe.. thank u @shahidkapoor. Can't wait for #Jersey. Ur hardwork will definitely pay off. It will b huge success. Best Wishes and love always”

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, was supposed to make its theatrical release on December 31, 2021, but the filmmakers had to make the difficult decision to postpone the release due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and stricter guidelines.. Shahid confirmed the news in the form of a note on his Instagram account. "As a team, we feel it is prudent," Shahid remarked.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor flaunts his chiseled jawline in latest sunkissed selfies; Beware, you might fall in love