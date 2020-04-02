Shahid Kapoor is a sweetheart & always supportive says Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur as she talks about the film

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen sharing screen space in Jersey remake. In a recent chat, Mrunal revealed what she thinks about her co star and her role in the Hindi remake. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town is and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey remake. The Hindi remake of the Telugu film will star Shahid and Mrunal as a married couple with a kid and revolves around the struggles of a Ranji player. While the shoot had kicked off in 2019, it got suspended owing to the Coronavirus lockdown and all actors including Shahid, Mrunal and Pankaj Kapur returned to their homes. Amidst all the buzz, recently, Mrunal opened up about her role in the film and her co star Shahid Kapoor.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mrunal shared what she feels about Shahid as a co-star. The Super 30 star said that Shahid is extremely supportive and endearing. The actress also shared about her role in the film and mentioned that she has seen the original Telugu film and was often consulted on the sets by the director. In the film, Mrunal and Shahid will be seen playing parents to a little kid as well. On playing a mother, Thakur seemed absolutely comfortable.

On Shahid, Mrunal said, “He’s a sweetheart and always supportive.” Talking about her role as a mother in the film, the actress added, “I’ve met girls who had kids in their early 20s. Even I played a mom of two in a commercial when I was 18. It’s just acting.” Last month, on Shahid’s birthday, Mrunal had also shared an adorable birthday wish for her co-star and shared an adorable photo with Shahid while shooting for Jersey. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It also stars Pankaj Kapur and will release on August 28, 2020.

