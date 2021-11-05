Shahid Kapoor to take revenge for THIS? Find out in Mira Rajput’s new post

Mira Rajput is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star wife often shares pictures from her personal and professional life as well on Instagram. Mira recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Shahid Kapoor looking lovely in a traditional avatar. Mira captioned the picture by writing, ‘Revenge for dessert’. Recently Ishaan Khatter, Shahid, and Mira celebrated Diwali together. Post the celebration the trio got busy doing damage control post-Diwali by shedding the extra kilos gained during the festival. Ishaan took to Instagram and shared a video where all three of them are working out together.

Ishaan captioned the video by writing, “Post festive season fam jam or shall we say damage control”. Needless to say, the trio makes for a perfect team for fun and workout. Recently Mira took to Instagram and shared a lovely birthday message for ‘Dhadak’ actor. She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy”.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film to release in cinemas is ‘Jersey’ which will be out theatrically on December 31, 2021. The film is a Hindi remake of a popular Telugu film that starred Nani in the leading part.

Also Read| Ishaan Khatter’s Diwali celebration with Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput is all about smiles, fun and togetherness