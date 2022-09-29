Shahid Kapoor takes off his shades and winks at his fans in new video; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his Instagram feeds often leave his fans to go gaga over his pictures or videos. The Kabir Singh actor makes it a point to interact with his fans and share glimpses of his personal and professional lives with them. Like every other celebrity, Shahid also lives a luxurious life. And to add, like every other man, Kapoor and his love for motor vehicles is unimaginable. If one observes his Instagram account closely, the actor has often treated his fans with a glimpse of his enviable luxury car collection.

Meanwhile, today, the actor shared a video of himself from his luxury car. The Haider actor looked dapper as he donned a white shirt and a pair of classy shades and played AP Dhillon song ‘Summer High’ in the background. He also took off his shades at the end of the video and teased his fans with a wink. As soon as he shared the video, his followers rushed to the comment section and dropped various comments. One fan wrote, “Shades,” another fan commented, “Hello handsome.”