Shahid Kapoor takes off his shades and winks at his fans in new video; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor teased his fans with a wink. Check out his video.
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his Instagram feeds often leave his fans to go gaga over his pictures or videos. The Kabir Singh actor makes it a point to interact with his fans and share glimpses of his personal and professional lives with them. Like every other celebrity, Shahid also lives a luxurious life. And to add, like every other man, Kapoor and his love for motor vehicles is unimaginable. If one observes his Instagram account closely, the actor has often treated his fans with a glimpse of his enviable luxury car collection.
Meanwhile, today, the actor shared a video of himself from his luxury car. The Haider actor looked dapper as he donned a white shirt and a pair of classy shades and played AP Dhillon song ‘Summer High’ in the background. He also took off his shades at the end of the video and teased his fans with a wink. As soon as he shared the video, his followers rushed to the comment section and dropped various comments. One fan wrote, “Shades,” another fan commented, “Hello handsome.”
On the work front, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Shahid Kapoor is uniting with producer Dinesh Vijan on a unique romantic comedy, also featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Amit Joshi directorial will go on floors by November 2022.
Apart from this, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer which will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.
