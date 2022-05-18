Shahid Kapoor takes us back to ‘Jab We Met’ days with new SELFIE from his Europe bike trip

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his career spanning almost two decades, Shahid has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen including movies like Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and others. Apart from impressing fans with his acting prowess, Shahid also entertains them on social media with pictures and videos of himself. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid took to his social media space and shared a glimpse from his Europe bike trip.

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a bike trip in Europe with his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and others. Lately, the actor has been sharing many glimpses of his trip on Instagram. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the actor took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a selfie in which he can be seen seated on his swanky bike. One can also see a European road in the background. Sharing the picture, Shahid captioned the picture, “Winding roads..always hit the curves hard..it’s always the journey that matters…”

He also added the song from his 2007 film “Hum Jo Chalne Lage…” to his story.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. However, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial did not mint a lot of money at the box office. He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.