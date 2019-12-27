Shahid Kapoor talks about breaking the mould of Bollywood hero with Kabir Singh, pressure of success & more

In a recent interview, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor talks about his films, the journey ahead, and everything that's gone by this year.

sure has had a great year with Kabir Singh, and now, he is onto his next, another remake, Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. In a recent interview, the actor got talking about life, work, and the future. Ask him how has 2019 been for him, he says it has been a defining year and 2019 has empowered him to play different characters, given him the belief that people are there to watch a good story, and added how if one can have an impact emotionally and provide them a new experience, there are no restrictions. He also added how he felt a strong connection with the audience courtesy, Kabir Singh, since the overwhelming love made him realize the direct intensity.

Talking about if there is pressure up ahead, he denies it and says how he thought during the early years of his career that when you haven't done enough work, you take pressure about things as they are not in control. However, he added that after all these years, having understood that success and failure are not completely in one's control, one feels liberated, and he added that he just feels that he did something instinctively, from his gut, and it connected with people, something he wants to continue doing.

He was also asked how he has changed mould of a Bollywood hero with movies like Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and others. Talking about it, he says how he doesn't think he has ever fallen in any bracket in the last 10 years of his career and Kabir Singh too, wasn't a movie people would have expected him to do, and so he thinks he has given the audience the unexpected and that is what his relationship with them is based on. He said how he will try to give them a new experience and will never do the same thing 10 times, which may work at the box office.

Ask him how does 2020 and the future look like to him, he says it looks same as earlier - as unexpected and as unpredictable. He added how this job is so unpredictable that one should keep the head down and enjoy the work they are doing, make people happy and keep going with focus. He says that the idea is to keep giving them the best and added how he feels everything has a timeline - "har cheez ki expiry date hoti hai toh jab tak chal rahe ho, chalte raho, kaam karte raho."

