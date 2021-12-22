Shahid Kapoor teasing Mrunal Thakur with a knife is too cute to be missed in this BTS of Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re’

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey is all set to hit the theatres in a few days. Ahead of the release of the film, the actors are busy promoting it. Shahid often takes to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and his co-star as they are busy with the promotion spree. Well, today the actor shared a BTS video of the making of the song Baliye Re from the movie and we can witness so many cute moments of both the stars that it will get you even more excited for the movie.

In the video, we can see many cute moments of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The video begins with the very famous Samosa scene. This BTS video is proof of the fact that Mrunal and Shahid share a great camaraderie and their chemistry is crackling. We have already witnessed bits of it in the songs and trailer of Jersey. From teasing Mrunal with a knife to both of them playing with a cake to Mrunal spoiling Shahid’s hair during a romantic scene, a lot of cute moments will make you even more excited for the movie.

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, it is the remake of the South sports drama of the same name. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur essaying a pivotal role.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory.

