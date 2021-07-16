Shahid Kapoor tells Mira Rajput 'you are amazing inside out' as he dedicates her THIS Kabir Singh song

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a video in which she flaunted her gorgeous ethnic look. Shahid Kapoor, who loved every bit of it, went ahead and flirted with her on the post.

never misses an opportunity to dote on his wife Mira Rajput and well, it looks like her recent post was once again a perfect chance for the actor to win her over. Mira, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a video where she is seen dolling up in a pretty floral kurta and salwar. In the video, Mira went ahead and showcased every step of her getting ready. From donning dupatta to accessorizing and posing, Mira nailed every bit of dolling up in the video and Shahid was in awe.

In the Instagram video, Mira added a song from Shahid's film, Kabir Singh. The song was 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum' from Shahid's blockbuster. Seeing his wife doll up in the most gorgeous manner, Shahid could not help himself and dropped the sweetest comment for Mira. Not only did he complement her on her look, but he also dedicated the song playing in the background of the video to her. He wrote, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out." Seeing the comment, fans could not help but gush over the two.

Take a look: (Click HERE to see Mira's video)

Recently, Mira dropped a gorgeous photo with Shahid on Instagram as she was missing him while being away. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four.FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch." The mushy PDA between Shahid and Mira has been lighting up the internet lately and fans are loving every bit of it.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is all set to release in November 2021. Besides this, Shahid also has been shooting for his web series with Raj and Krishna DK. It also stars Raashi Khanna.

