Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff look dapper in black; Rashmika Mandanna makes heads turn at an event; See PICS

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation for his solid performance in the series Farzi, celebrated his birthday on February 25. His fans, friends and family members flooded social media with beautiful birthday wishes. Post celebrating his special day with family, the actor was seen attending an award function on Sunday evening in the city. Celebs like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayan Mukerji, Tiger Shroff, Babil Khan, Anu Malik, Sanjana Sanghi, Divya Dutta and others were putting their best fashion forward on the red carpet. Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff look handsome as they attend an event in the city

In the pictures, Shahid is seen sporting an all-black suit featuring embellishments near the collar and styled it with a white shirt. His beard complemented well to the overall look. Tiger, on the other hand, wore an embroidered blazer with a black shirt and matching trousers. He completed his outfit with cool sunnies and an intense look. Tiger also posed happily with the veteran actor Jeetendra. Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, looked stunning in a lacy dress that came with a long trail. She completed her look with on-point makeup and her million-dollar smile. Have a look:

Work front Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut proved to be a hit affair. The audience loved watching him and Vijay Sethupathi in the series. Next, Shahid will be seen in a film with Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, he is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film. He will be seen in a double role. On the other hand, Tiger is busy shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. Rashmika was recently seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released on an OTT platform. Next, she has Animal in the pipeline. The film will be released in August 2023.



