Shahid Kapoor to train under cricketer Rohit Sharma’s coach for Jersey; Here’s what we know

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor will be training under Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s coach for Jersey

Ever since it was announced that will be seen in the role of a cricketer in Jersey, fans have been super pumped to watch the actor as a cricketer on screen, and of late, Shahid has been shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. Now this is not the first time that an actor will play the role of a cricketer on screen and to ensure that Shahid brings something different to the table, the makers of Jersey have Shahid train under Rohit Sharma’s coach, Dinesh Lad. That’s right!

According to reports, Shahid will be coached by Dinesh Lad, who is the coach and mentor of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, and besides Dinesh Lad, Shahid is also being trained under several Ranji Trophy coaches as well for the film. Well, not just this, the makers of Jersey has added an eight-man team of certified athletic trainers and fitness experts from the United Kingdom to train Shahid for the role. Well, looks like, the makers of Jersey are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Shahid Kapoor aces the game of cricket and learns the knitty-gritty of the role and gets under skin of the a cricket player.

As per reports, this Ishq Vishk actor is extremely thrilled to start training under Dinesh Lad and called it an opportunity to learn. As we speak, Shahid Kapoor has finished shooting half the film, and the actor continues to train in Chandigarh for the remaining schedule. Since Shahid was shooting for Jersey on his 39th birthday, wifey Mira Rajput and family flew down to Chandigarh to celebrate the actors birthday. Talking about Jersey, the film is by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also wrote and directed the original Telugu film. As for the film, Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

