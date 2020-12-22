Shahid Kapoor treats fans with monochrome mirror selfie with thoughtful caption; Kunal Kemmu calls it ‘kadak’

Shahid Kapoor, who recently finished shooting for Jersey, has shared yet another pic of himself on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

, who is an avid social media user, has been on a photo sharing spree lately. The actor has shared several beautiful pics of himself enjoying the winter sun which had sent the internet into meltdown. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid has once again taken the social media by a storm after he shared another picture of himself. This time it was a monochromatic mirror selfie and it has got the social media buzzing of the Kabir Singh actor’s charm.

In the picture, Shahid was seen wearing a furry style hooded sweatshirt paired with a winter cap. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen flaunting his side look and his chiselled jawline. His bearded look was exuding charm and it was difficult to take eyes off him. Shahid also wrote a thoughtful caption along with the post, which read as, “Dig deep. Nothing comes for free. Find that place within that loves the grind. Whatever it is that keeps you going. Pushing forward. Headwind tailwind whatever. . Keep it real and always make it count.” While the fans were in awe of Shahid’s pic, his dear friend Kunal Kemmu commented, “Kadak” followed by a fire emoticon.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Shahid has recently wrapped the shooting of his much talked about movie Jersey. The movie, which is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, happens to be the remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey featuring Nani. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey and he had worked hard in cricket ground to do justice to his role. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

