Shahid Kapoor treats fans with selfie post Jersey wrap: Few days of myself before I become someone else again
Actor Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up his highly anticipated film, Jersey. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced as it is a Hindi remake of a hit Telugu film. Recently, Shahid and the team of Jersey celebrated the wrap of the film by cutting a bat-shaped cake and post that, Shahid has been spending time with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor, today, took to social media to treat his fans to a handsome mirror selfie as he spent time 'me time' after the end of his film shoot.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid penned a pensive note about spending time with himself before kicking off another project as another character in a film. The Kabir Singh star is seen holding his phone in his hand while looking away from the camera as the mirror selfie was clicked. The monochrome selfie gave fans a glimpse of his messy and short hair and stubble as he stood looking out of the window.
The Jersey star was seen sporting a cool tee. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Another journey comes to an end. Before I need to become someone else again. A few days of myself ness ...." Seeing the photo, fans could not stop gawking at the handsome star's look.
Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:
Meanwhile, in Jersey, Shahid will be seen with Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. The film stars him as a struggling cricketer who decides to make a comeback to cricket after a hiatus. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. The new release date is yet to be announced.
Also Read|Mira Rajput cheers for Shahid Kapoor & team Jersey's 'dedication & determination' as they wrap up shoot