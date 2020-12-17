Shahid Kapoor treats fans with selfie post Jersey wrap: Few days of myself before I become someone else again

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to pen a pensive note about spending some 'me time' before kicking off another project after Jersey wrap. The handsome star dropped a cool mirror selfie and left fans in awe.

Actor recently wrapped up his highly anticipated film, Jersey. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced as it is a Hindi remake of a hit Telugu film. Recently, Shahid and the team of Jersey celebrated the wrap of the film by cutting a bat-shaped cake and post that, Shahid has been spending time with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor, today, took to social media to treat his fans to a handsome mirror selfie as he spent time 'me time' after the end of his film shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid penned a pensive note about spending time with himself before kicking off another project as another character in a film. The Kabir Singh star is seen holding his phone in his hand while looking away from the camera as the mirror selfie was clicked. The monochrome selfie gave fans a glimpse of his messy and short hair and stubble as he stood looking out of the window.

The Jersey star was seen sporting a cool tee. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Another journey comes to an end. Before I need to become someone else again. A few days of myself ness ...." Seeing the photo, fans could not stop gawking at the handsome star's look.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, in Jersey, Shahid will be seen with Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. The film stars him as a struggling cricketer who decides to make a comeback to cricket after a hiatus. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

