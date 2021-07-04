  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor treats fans with a shirtless Sunday selfie as he wishes them 'good morning'

Shahid Kapoor reated his fans with a shirtless selfie but it was the early morning sunglasses look that grabbed our attention. Check it out below.
40869 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:07 am
Shahid Kapoor treats fans with a shirtless Sunday selfie as he wishes them 'good morning'. Shahid Kapoor treats fans with a shirtless Sunday selfie as he wishes them 'good morning'.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After wife Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor kickstarted his Sunday fairly early as he took to the gram to wish his fans. The Kabir Singh who has been rather active on social media for the last few days dropped yet another selfie. Shahid treated his fans with a shirtless selfie as he wrote 'Good Morning'. However, for us, it was the early morning sunglasses look that grabbed our attention. 

Possibly clicking a photo in his living room, Shahid Kapoor donned a pair of shades for his Sunday morning selfie. While we wonder why, the bright sunny terrace space behind him could be the reason. For the last few days, the city of Mumbai has witnessed an almost summer like feel -- a rarity for the monsoon month of July. 

Given the heat, Shahid Kapoor's idea of wearing shades indoors doesn't seem all that bad. He captioned his, "good morning," as his ruffled hair, plants and the beach made up for the photo. Check it out: 

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput began her Sunday super early and kickstarted her day with a skipping workout. Mira took to the gram to share a video of her 'morning grind' as she worked out in an aesthetic workout gear. 

Both Shahid and Mira have been keeping their fans and followers hooked to the gram with different posts. Recently, Shahid even snapped a photo of Mira in their new home which they are soon likely to move into.  

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput kickstarts her Sunday 'morning grind' with a simple yet effective skipping workout

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Mira Rajput kickstarts her Sunday 'morning grind' with a simple yet effective skipping workout
Shahid Kapoor wakes up to the view of Mira Rajput & sea link from his new home; Decide what's more stunning
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep it casual as they step out in the city
PHOTO: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter make an enviable 'dream team' post workout
Shahid Kapoor sends wife Mira Rajput these romantic songs in today's edition of 'DMs from the husband'
2 years of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans & REVEALS how Mira Rajput motivated him for the part
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Working hard

close