Shahid Kapoor treats his fans with a cool masked up selfie on Sunday; Says ‘Have a great day’

is undoubtedly an avid social media user. The actor keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of him on social media to keep his fans updated and entertained. Shahid is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jersey. The film is an official remake of a Telegu film of the same name. Now on Sunday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a cool masked-up selfie. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a black outfit and carrying a bag pack.

Shahid is looking cool as usual in the latest selfie. He can be also seen wearing a black face mask, stylish pair of sunglasses, and a cap. While sharing the selfie on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Mask up and have a great day.” However, when in public places, Shahid always makes sure to send the right message regarding social distancing and face masks. Whenever he steps out in the city, he always covers his face with a face mask or shield.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s latest post here:

A few days back, the actor shared a funny video of him taking a stroll in his backyard. In the video, he can be seen without a face mask; however, he has mentioned the reason behind it in the caption. Using a funny filter on the photo-sharing app, he made goofy expressions while capturing the video. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Walking around alone these days in your backyard without a mask be like ...”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. He will essay the role of a cricketer in the film. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

