Shahid Kapoor to turn into a patriotic hero for Karan Johar's next? Deets Inside

Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for a high-octane action film based on patriotism.

After Kabir Singh's success, is gearing up for another South remake titled Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial shows Shahid step into the shoes of a cricketer. The mid-age cricketer aims to resume his game after a sabbatical of almost 10 years and wishes to make it to the Indian Cricket Team. While the 38-years-old actor is busy shooting for his sports drama, he has reportedly signed another film.

Shahid went on a break after his blockbuster film Kabir Singh. It came as a piece of good news for his fans when he announced Jersey after a considerable amount of time. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, he is all set to begin working on another project with soon. Shahid is believed to turn into a patriotic hero for KJo's next. The film directed by a debutant will be mounted on a big scale with high-octane action sequences.

A source informs that the Kabir Singh actor has always wanted to be a part of action-packed films. His role in the film requires him to bulk up. Hence, the actor will begin preparing in a few months before the camera sets rolling. The shoot is expected to kickstart in the second half of 2020. Shahid's last action outing was 2013 film R... Rajkumar. He has reportedly been offered another action film as well wherein he is seen as a biker. However, Shahid hasn't given out an official statement yet.

Mumbai Mirror

