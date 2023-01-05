Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser: 5 times he talked about the show with pure joy

Talking about the web series Farzi, Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role in the drama-thriller. The series is helmed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is back with a bang! The Kabir Singh actor who was last seen in the 2022 film Jersey is all set to make his Over The Top (OTT) debut with a web series titled ‘ Farzi ’. While fans cannot keep calm to watch him in the series soon, Shahid on Wednesday dropped an interesting update regarding this upcoming drama-thriller.

A fan in the comments section wrote, “2023 will be your year Mr. Kapoor.” Another fan wrote, “Hell Excited for your new phase. I know I will learn some more things from your New Phase.”

In the latest update, Shahid Kapoor and Amazon Prime Video’s official Instagram handle dropped the teaser of the upcoming show Farzi. In the video, Shahid can be seen painting a piece of artwork and asks viewers, “A new phase of my life. Will people like it?.” He ends up the video on a cryptic note, “But an artist is an artist. Isn’t it?” Later, after giving a wink to his fans, he walks away, while the words Farzi appear on his canvas. This move has surely generated a buzz amongst his fans and well-wishers.

In April last year, the makers of the show unveiled Shahid Kapoor’s first look from Farzi. “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller,” the makers said about the series, as reported by The Indian Express.

Shahid Kapoor reveals how he feels to make a debut on OTT soon

Shahid Kapoor is eagerly looking forward to making his OTT debut soon. Speaking to the news agency PTI last year, Shahid said, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

Further elaborating on the film, Shahid told PTI: “It is a long-form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character that is two hours and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

When will Farzi release on OTT? Shahid Kapoor says THIS at the launch event of the show last year

Sources close to Pinkvilla had revealed, “Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut will happen in February 2023. The release plan is being chalked out at the moment, but Farzi is all set to be out for audience viewing before the closure of the first quarter of 2023.” The source further added that the trailer and other marketing assets will start rolling around a month before its premiere.

Last year, at an event, Shahid expressed his excitement for the digital debut. He had said, “It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it.”

Farzi: Shahid Kapoor’s delightful selfie with Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK

In April last year, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie with legendary actors Vijay Sethupathi and Raashiii Khanna. In the picture, Raj and DK were also seen in the frame and captioned it: “A Farzi Selfie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will next star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy. Further, he will also feature alongside Kriti Sanon in an as-yet-untitled romantic comedy.

