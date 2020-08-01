Shahid Kapoor turns into ‘Blue eyed’ hunk thanks to Instagram filter and leaves Ishaan Khatter ‘hypnotised’

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to drop a video in which he is seen goofing around with the eye colour filter on Instagram. However, his choice of eye colour in the filter seems to have left brother Ishaan Khatter ‘hypnotised.’

Actor has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha, Zain. Often, Shahid would drop adorable posts while spending time with them at home on social media and light up the internet. Even wife Mira kept sharing updates about their lockdown shenanigans on social media. From turning chef for Mira to spending time goofing around with Instagram filters, Shahid has been doing it all. Once again, the Kabir Singh star took to social media to share a fun video.

Taking to Instagram, recently, Shahid dropped a video in which he was seen goofing around with an Instagram filter. An eye colour filter is extremely popular on Instagram and using the same, the Jersey star recorded a video. In the video, we could see the handsome star giving hilarious expressions while trying on the eye colour filter. Shahid chose a ‘blue eye’ filter and recorded the video. He shared the same last night to wish his fans ‘Goodnight,’ on social media.

However, the goofy video went viral among the fans and they showered him with lot of love. Even Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter is seen leaving a sweet yet funny comment on Shahid’s goofy video. Ishaan took cues from Honey Singh’s song Blue Eyes and wrote, “Aadhi Raat Ko Blues Eyes se hypnotise.”

Here is Shahid Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

