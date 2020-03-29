Shahid Kapoor turns Chef for wife Mira Rajput during this quarantine period; Check it out

Amidst Coronavirus, Shahid Kapoor turns Chef for wife Mira Rajput and cooks a yummy pancake with strawberries and jam on it.

Due to Coronavirus, Bollywood shoots have been postponed and celebrities have been enjoying their quarantine period at home. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown in India for 21 days due to which celebrities have been urging people to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media since the lockdown. Not only this, but many of the Bollywood celebs have also been trying to discover their inner talent and making the best use of this time.

had recently tried his hands-on cooking. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor had made a pancake with lots of strawberries and jam on it for Mira Rajput. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Shahid's wife Mira wrote, "Success! I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor." Sharing Mira's post on his Instagram story, Shahid wrote, "She actually ate it." The pancake indeed looked yummy but only Mira can exactly tell us about its taste.

Meanwhile, when PM Modi had announced the lockdown, Shahid took to social media and urged his fans to stay at home and adhere to the government rules. From playing a ‘Ask Me’ sessions on Instagram and Twitter to sharing workout out videos and healthy tips, Shahid has been extremely active on his social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. In the same, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The shooting was recently cancelled amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and Shahid headed to Mumbai post that. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Dil Raju and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

