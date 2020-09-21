Shahid Kapoor turns on his goofy mode as he tries some fun filters leaving fans in splits; Watch

On the work front, after Kabir Singh, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer in sports drama Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur

is always a delight to watch on social media because besides his selfies and loved up photos with Mira Rajput, the actor often gives us an insight into his fun side. And today, it so happened that the Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share a video wherein he is seen goofing around with some filters and boy, the Ishq Vishk actor had us in splits. In the said video, Shahid can be seen making goofy faces and playing with some filters and alongside the photo, his caption read, “Hi”. Soon after, little brother and Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter left a comment that read, “Which movie are you prepping for here..”

Also, later, Shahid Kapoor, who had earlier bid adieu to his beard and was seen sporting a clean-shaven look, took to social media to share a mirror selfie and well, needless to say, he looked dapper as always. That said, as we speak, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are at their holiday home in Punjab and soon, reports suggest that the actor will resume the shooting of Jersey.

On the work front, after Kabir Singh, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer in sports drama Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Also, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Shahid has signed Shashank Khaitan’s film and as per reports, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan's next which is an action film titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. While the shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year, the actor will romance in the film.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Shashank Khaitan's next

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×