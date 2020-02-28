Shahid Kapoor turns ‘Worlds Best Dad’ to Misha Kapoor in this adorable UNSEEN photo; Check it out

Shahid Kapoor is a doting dad to his kids Misha and Zain. However, we stumbled upon an unseen photo of Shahid and Misha that is bound to leave you in awe. Check it out.

One of the most popular stars in Bollywood, is a complete family man. Apart from this a loving husband to Mira Rajput, the Kabir Singh star is also a doting dad to his children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Both Misha and Zain often are seen with their father in the city when they step out and their photos instantly go viral. Recently, Shahid turned 39 and celebrated his birthday in Chandigarh where his kids, Misha and Zain, and wife Mira were also present.

Amidst all the wishes, a wish by Shahid’s photographer Ankita Chawla came with an unseen pic of Shahid and Misha. Yes, while surfing, we found an adorable moment captured between the Kabir Singh actor and his daughter and we couldn’t stop going ‘aww’ over it. Well, in the photo, we can see Shahid throwing Misha in the air and all set to catch her in a jiffy. The adorable daddy-daughter duo can be seen all smiles in the pure moment of love and we can’t stop gushing over it.

The photo was clicked by a family photographer on the same day as another family portrait was clicked of Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain. The same family portrait was shared by Mira on Instagram and the photos of the Kapoor family will melt your heart.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s unseen photo with Misha:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. The shooting is going on and Mira and Pankaj Kapur had joined him in the city to celebrate his birthday. The film is a remake of the Telugu film that starred Nani. Apart from Shahid, it will also star Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey remake is produced by Dil Raju and Allu Arvind. The film will be released on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

