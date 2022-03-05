Shahid Kapoor twins with son Zain as he hugs him in this adorable pic; Check out Ishaan Khatter's reaction

Shahid Kapoor is a loving and caring father and we have all seen proof of it on several occasions. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with his family. His wife Mira Rajput and both the kids feature in his pictures or videos several times. Well, today the Jersey actor took to his photo-sharing app to share an adorable picture of him hugging his son tightly. This picture seems to be clicked at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapoor’s wedding that took place recently.

In the picture, we can see Shahid Kapoor wearing a black kurta that he paired with a white pyjama and completed his look with a black Nehru jacket over his kurta. Shahid’s neatly done hair and his beard and moustache look made him look handsome as ever. He can be seen kneeling down on the ground as he held his son Zain in his arms tightly. Zain can be seen twinning with his dad as he too can be seen wearing a black kurta over a white pyjama. Both the father-son duo look adorable. Sharing this picture, Shahid wrote, “You have my heart and you know it.” Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter took to the comments section and his comment grabbed our attention. He wrote ‘My ghaplu’ with a lovestruck emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film that was supposed to release on the silver screen in December last year was pushed due to the rise in the number of Omicron cases. Now the film has a new release date and it will release on April 14. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani.

