Shahid Kapoor & Vatsal Sheth's THROWBACK shoot pic is dripping with 'Mohabbatein' vibes; See here

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and he enjoys a massive fan following ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk. The movie made him an overnight star and he was touted to be the new chocolate boy hero back then. And while he has come a long way in his career, the chocolate boy is now a handsome hunk who is known for his intense roles like in Haider, Kabir Singh etc.

Interestingly, Shahid made the headlines after a throwback pic of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress has been doing the rounds on social media. The pic was shared by Vatsal Sheth from the early 2000s wherein the duo was seen twinning in a black shirt and trousers along with another male model. Both Vatsal and Shahid were seen oozing charm in their chocolate boy look and this blast from the past pic has been dishing out major nostalgic vibes. The actor had captioned the image as, “Blast from the past… @shahidkapoor remember this”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s throwback pic shared by Vatsal Sheth:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has been making headlines as he is currently vacationing with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. The Kapoors had left for a beach vacation and they have been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of the same. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.