Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal celebrate India's Olympians & medal haul ahead of Tokyo 2020's closing ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to draw its curtains on the exhilarating games that were played over a span of 15 days. From games unheard of to a debut of many new sports, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 captivated hearts worldwide. For India, it was an extremely special one as it saw the country fetching his highest medal haul of seven medals. There were many firsts too as Indian athletes gave it their all to set new records and write history.

On Sunday, ahead of the Tokyo Games' closing ceremony, Bollywood actors took to social media to celebrate India's Olympians as well as the country's medal haul. Vicky Kaushal took to the gram to share a photo of all the athletes who bagged a medal as well as the women's hockey team and wrote, "History created!!! The highest ever haul for India. To the champions, we salute you and thank you! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia."

Shahid Kapoor might have been a little late in whishing gold medalist Neeraj Chopra nbut penned a special post for him on Instagram. Shahid wrote, "@neeraj____chopra - The Golden Boy wins the first ever Olympic Gold medal in athletics for India. A landmark moment for Indian sport. Your hard work and dedication to the sport is truly commendable. A huge shout out to the coaches and everyone who believed in you and your journey. Take a bow my man. You have inspired generations to come. #neerajchopra #olympics2020 #cheer4india #indiaattokyo2020 #Creatinghistory."

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM (IST) on Sunday.

