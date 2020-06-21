  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Farhan Akhtar share heartfelt wishes, photos for their dad's on Father's Day

Bollywood celebs were also not far too behind as many took to Instagram to wish their dad's a Happy Father's Day. Check out wishes below.
2027 reads Mumbai
News,Shahid Kapoor,farhan akhtar,Vicky KaushalShahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Farhan Akhtar share heartfelt wishes, photos for their dad's on Father's Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With Father's Day and International Yoga Day taking over social media today, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with photos and wishes. Bollywood celebs were also not far too behind as many took to Instagram to wish their dad's a Happy Father's Day. One of them was Shahid Kapoor who resonated with his dad Pankaj Kapur. Sharing an endearing photo, Shahid wrote, "Now that I am one,I know dad. Thank you for everything. Children can never thank their parents enough." 

In the photo, Shahid and Pankaj can be seen striking a pose for the camera and smiling wide for the camera. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, shared a cool monochrome photo with his father Sham Kaushal sitting on a bench and donning a pair of shades. Their similar style is quite an eye catcher. Quoting his mother, Vicky captioned the photo, "Maa kehti hai pura carbon-copy...#HappyFathersDay." Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the same and wrote, "Sailing on the same Bench." 

As for Farhan Akhtar, the 'Toofan' actor shared a selfie with his father and poet Javed Akhtar. He also thanked his father in his own inimitable style as he penned down a poem for him and shared it.

Take a look at their Shahid, Vicky and Farhan's Father's Day posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now that I am one,I know dad. Thank you for everything. Children can never thank their parents enough.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

माँ कहती है, पूरा carbon-copy हूँ... #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

बाप की उँगली थामे इक नन्हा-सा बच्चा पहले-पहल मेले में गया तो अपनी भोली-भाली कंचों जैसी आँखों से इक दुनिया देखी ये क्या है और वो क्या है सब उसने पूछा बाप ने झुककर कितनी सारी चीज़ों और खेलों का उसको नाम बताया नट का बाज़ीगर का जादूगर का उसको काम बताया फिर वो घर की जानिब लौटे गोद के झूले में बच्चे ने बाप के कंधे पर सर रक्खा बाप ने पूछा नींद आती है वक़्त भी एक परिंदा है उड़ता रहता है गाँव में फिर इक मेला आया बूढ़े बाप ने काँपते हाथों से बेटे की बांह को थामा और बेटे ने ये क्या है और वो क्या है जितना भी बन पाया समझाया बाप ने बेटे के कंधे पर सर रक्खा बेटे ने पूछा नींद आती है बाप ने मुड़के याद की पगडंडी पर चलते बीते हुए सब अच्छे-बुरे और कड़वे-मीठे लम्हों के पैरों से उड़ती धूल को देखा फिर अपने बेटे को देखा होंठों पर इक हलकी-सी मुस्कान आई हौले-से बोला हाँ! मुझको अब नींद आती है। - @jaduakhtar Happy Fathers Day

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Here's wishing these doting a very Happy Father's Day. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement