Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Farhan Akhtar share heartfelt wishes, photos for their dad's on Father's Day

With Father's Day and International Yoga Day taking over social media today, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with photos and wishes. Bollywood celebs were also not far too behind as many took to Instagram to wish their dad's a Happy Father's Day. One of them was who resonated with his dad Pankaj Kapur. Sharing an endearing photo, Shahid wrote, "Now that I am one,I know dad. Thank you for everything. Children can never thank their parents enough."

In the photo, Shahid and Pankaj can be seen striking a pose for the camera and smiling wide for the camera. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, shared a cool monochrome photo with his father Sham Kaushal sitting on a bench and donning a pair of shades. Their similar style is quite an eye catcher. Quoting his mother, Vicky captioned the photo, "Maa kehti hai pura carbon-copy...#HappyFathersDay." Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the same and wrote, "Sailing on the same Bench."

As for Farhan Akhtar, the 'Toofan' actor shared a selfie with his father and poet Javed Akhtar. He also thanked his father in his own inimitable style as he penned down a poem for him and shared it.

Take a look at their Shahid, Vicky and Farhan's Father's Day posts below:

Here's wishing these doting a very Happy Father's Day.

