Shahid Kapoor wakes up to the view of Mira Rajput & sea link from his new home; Decide what's more stunning

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been sharing glimpses from his new home in Mumbai recently. On Thursday, the Kabir Singh star shared yet another stunning picture of the view featuring both Mira Rajput and Bandra-Worli sea link.

Lately, fans of have been getting quite a few surprises from the actor via his social media handle. The Jersey actor has been quite active on his Instagram handle and has been sharing regular updates on it. Speaking of updates, on Thursday, Shahid shared a beautiful photo of his wife Mira Rajput as his morning view. However, it was not just Mira in the view. The Bandra-Worli sea link also was visible behind Shahid's wife from the window at the actor's new sea-facing home.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid shared a photo featuring Mira and the sea link. Mira is seen clad in a white top with blue jeans as she smiled at hubby Shahid. He captioned it as, "Wake up @mira.kapoor." Mira also reposted the photo and wrote, "Ways to say good morning." The cute banter between the husband and wife in the morning left netizens gushing over the romance. However, many fans of the actor were in awe of the stunning view from his new house in Mumbai. Shahid also shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself after sharing Mira's photo.

Take a look at the photos:

It was back in 2018 that reports came in that Shahid and Mira had purchased a gorgeous house that was reportedly worth Rs 56 Crore. The house that Shahid and Mira bought reportedly was a duplex and was on the 42nd and 43rd floors. On Wednesday, Shahid also shared photos with brother Ishaan Khatter while admiring the skyline from his new high-rise home. Shahid also shared a reel video with the song 'Hawayein' playing in the background and left netizens gushing over his handsome looks and the view.

While the couple is yet to make it official about their move to the new abode, fans of the Jersey actor have been excited for him. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for a web series with Raashi Khanna. It is created bY Raj and DK.

