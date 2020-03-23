Shahid Kapoor was asked to describe Kiara Advani & the actor’s reply will remind you of the angry Kabir Singh
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since all film shootings have been halted, and film releases pushed, B-town actors are sitting home and spending time with their families and friends. Yesterday, in the wake of Covid 19, after cheering and clapping as a tribute to the doctors who are working tirelessly to help the Coronavirus victims, Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans on Instagram as part of the Q & A session and amidst a host of questions, a fan asked Shahid to describe his Kabir Singh co-star, Kiara Advani, in one word as he asked ‘One Word for Kiara’ and to this, Shahid Kapoor wrote, ‘Kisne Touch Kiya’. Well, although this wasn’t quite a one word reply but Shahid‘s reply instantly reminded us of the angry Kabir Singh.
Talking about Kabir Singh, this Sandeep Vanga directorial was a remake of Telugu film- Arjun Reddy starring Vikay Deverakonda and the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. As part of the Q & A session, another fan had asked Shahid Kapoor to describe Nani in one word and Shahid wrote, “He was fantastic. He made me cry so many times in the movie.” Not just this, when Shahid Kapoor was asked to share his thoughts on South star Prabhas, who was recently seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, Shahid had said that Prabhas is amazing.
On the work front, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of Jersey, which was taking place in Chandigarh has been postponed and Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to inform his fans about the same as he wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.Red heartFolded hands.”
At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020
