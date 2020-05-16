Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput are a poster couple of love in THIS throwback photo and we are in awe of them

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the dreamy couples in Bollywood whose photos paint social media red with love. A throwback photo of Shahid and Mira has been going viral for all the right reasons. Check it out.

Actor and wife Mira Rajput always manage to grab the attention when they step out together. Not just this, this adorable couple that has been married to each other since July 2015, often express their love on social media with stunning photos that break the internet. Be it Shahid sharing a photo of his ladylove Mira or the other way round, the couple manages to paint social media red with love. A throwback photo of Shahid and Mira is breaking the internet and it is too cute to miss.

We stumbled upon a heartwarming photo of Shahid with his wife Mira in which the two are leaning on each other. In the throwback photo, Shahid and Mira looked endearing and it surely gave us an insight into their comfortability with each other. Shahid is seen leaning on wife Mira who is seen holding on to hubby’s arm. The sweet smiles on Shahid and Mira’s faces surely leave us in complete awe of this adorable and happily married duo of Bollywood.

Also Read | When Shahid Kapoor got his swanky office designed by Mira Rajput’s sister ‘from across the globe’

A while back, rumour was rife that Mira might be kick starting her own venture with a vegan restaurant in Mumbai. However, nothing about it was officially confirmed. When Shahid was asked about Mira’s debut in Bollywood, the Kabir Singh actor revealed Mira can do whatever she feels like. He even mentioned that Mira is completely dedicated as a mother to kids Misha and Zain and that she has all her life to figure out what she wants to do.

Check out the throwback photo of Shahid and Mira:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in the Jersey remake. Along with him, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will be seen in the film. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. The Telugu film had starred Nani and the remake will have Shahid play the lead character. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×