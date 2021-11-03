Shahid Kapoor & wife Mira Rajput’s banter on pillows is proof that they are like every other couple

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Shahid Kapoor & wife Mira Rajput’s banter on pillows is proof that they are like every other couple
Shahid Kapoor & wife Mira Rajput’s banter on pillows is proof that they are like every other couple
It’s no news that Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput make an adorable couple. Both Shahid and Mira are quite active on their social media handles where they treat fans to glimpses of their life with each other and kids Misha and Zain. Fans also get a sneak-peek of the love and bond that they share, which is quite evident through their PDA and sometimes, friendly banter with each other.  Speaking of which, last night, the couple had an exchange on pillows and it serves as proof that they are just like each other. 

A few hours back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie. In the picture, we can see the actor sitting on a bed with several cushions decorated on it. He is donned in a simple grey tee-shirt, and has his reading glasses on. Sharing the picture, Shahid tagged Mira and asked her a question about the same. He wrote, “Why do you like so many pillows on a bed @mira_kapoor why? Why?” Mira was quick to answer. She reshared Shahid’s story on her Instagram space and wrote a funny reply that read, “Buddy you’re landing yourself in deep trouble. THAT video will be up soon”. 

Mira Rajput’s reply has us wondering what the video could be about! 

Take a look: 

mira rajput and shahid kapoor's instagram banter on pillows

Recently, Shahid and Mira jetted off to a quick getaway to the Maldives along with their kids. The couple posted several pictures and videos from their tropical vacation, leaving fans with major travel FOMO. 

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s love filled morning with Mira Rajput makes Ishaan Khatter scream ‘Cayuties’

 

Credits: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Instagram


