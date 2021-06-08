  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor is wife Mira Rajput's 'dessert tonight' as she gushes over him in a post; WATCH

The star wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is frequently active on social media and usually posts things related to her family. Recently, she shared a video of her husband Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram.
Mumbai
Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor is wife Mira Rajput's 'dessert tonight' as she gushes over him in a post; WATCH (Pic Credit- Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram)
Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared a reel on her Instagram that features her husband Shahid Kapoor making an appearance in different styles and wrote ‘Dessert tonight’. The reel is a collection of Shahid’s several appearances from photoshoots, movies, ramps, and interviews and features the song Jalebi Baby by Tesher in the background. The reel was shared by a fan which Mira shared on her Instagram and captioned it as her ‘Dessert tonight’. Mira Rajput is quite active on her Instagram and usually shares pictures or videos of her kids Misha and Zain and Shahid Kapoor. 

Mira and Shahid make a wonderful couple together. They have been married since 2015 and are proud parents now. Mira often posts about healthcare, fitness, looks and makeup, food, Yoga, and many significant aspects of human life. Recently, Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a picture of a bouquet sent to her by Shahid and she wrote “That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you”. To which, Shahid gave a romantic reply. He commented, “No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance my love.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram story and the reel- (Click Here)

 

 

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the 2019 Telugu hit film ‘Jersey’ which will be released in Hindi with the same name. ‘Jersey’ is all about a skilled and talented cricketer who couldn't make it in life however he decides to make a comeback in his thirties to fulfill his son’s wish. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur among others.

Also Read- Monday Motivation: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's cute morning workout PIC gets a goofy twist by Ishaan Khatter

Credits :Hindustan TimesMira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

