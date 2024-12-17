Shahid Kapoor will slide into ‘edgy nasty gangster 90s’ after ‘dark and menacing’ Deva; starts prepping for Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara?

Shahid Kapoor is all set to begin the new year 2025 with a bang. The actor previously wrapped shooting for his upcoming movie Deva, which he described as ‘dark’ and ‘menacing.’ He recently revealed that he is now set to slide into the 'edgy, nasty gangster 90s.’ It looks like Shahid has started prepping for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Arjun Ustara.

Today, December 17, 2024, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a monochrome mirror selfie. A portrait of the actor was seen hanging on the wall behind him. In the caption, he said, “Prep time... Naya saal naya maal... (New year, new stuff) Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before... lost in the woods...”

Teasing about his new character as compared to his role in Deva, Shahid continued, “But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost... DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble...who will this new guy be... No friggin clue so far... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within...”

He added, “Sliding into the edgy, nasty gangster 90s.”

Earlier in September, Vishal Bhardwaj officially announced the film in an Instagram post. He expressed his excitement about his reunion with Shahid Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The director also revealed that Triptii Dimri will be playing the female lead in the movie.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Arjun Ustara will go on floors on January 6, 2025. A source close to the development stated, “A massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life. A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate setup, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s movie Deva is slated to release in theaters on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde.

