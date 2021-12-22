Shahid Kapoor wins hearts with his smile & style in new pics; Mira Rajput says 'definitely a good morning'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jersey over the past few days. The handsome star has been impressing fans with his style amid the promotions of his upcoming films and each of his looks has managed to grab eyeballs. Now, on Wednesday, Shahid kicked off his promotions for the day in a stylish new look that didn't just end up impressing his fans but also his wife Mira Rajput. Mira was quick to react to Shahid's style and well, it certainly left fans gushing over the two.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a series of photos while posing on the beach amid Jersey promotions. In the photos, Shahid is seen clad in a crisp white shirt with a Dior bomber jacket and black trousers. The Jersey actor teamed it up with black leather shoes. As Shahid posed on the beach, he smiled his heart out and wished fans a 'good morning.' Seeing his stylish look and smile, Mira could not resist dropping a comment. She wrote, "It’s definitely a good morning," with a heart eyes emoji.

Take a look:

Just yesterday, Shahid won hearts with another of his cool look for Jersey promotions and then, it was his brother Ishaan Khatter who was mighty impressed. Shahid spoke about Ishaan exclusively in a chat with Pinkvilla recently. He revealed what he had told Ishaan when the latter got his big break. He said, "When Ishaan got his break, the only thing I spoke to him and said I hope you’re not making that classic mistake that just because somebody related to you is an actor and you had access to that opportunity and you’re going out and doing it. I hope you’re bringing something from inside to this opportunity and this career that you’re choosing."

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen as Arjun Talwar in Jersey. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Jersey is the story of a man who returns to cricket all in an attempt to save his bond with his son. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit with the same name. It is directed by Gowtam Tinannuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. It is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gave THIS crucial career advice to brother Ishaan Khatter when he got his break